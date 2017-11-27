UPDATE: Stoughton police investigate homicide, arrest suspect

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say a fight between roommates led to the death of one man and put the other in police custody in the hospital.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Felland Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday and found a 49-year-old man outside a home with a stab wound. He was taken to UW Hospital. Police say the 49-year-old is in custody pending further investigation.

Inside the home, police found a 46-year-old man who was dead.

The identities of the men involved have not been released.

"These kind of domestic-related incidents can happen any place, at any time. and it unfortunately just happened here," Stoughton police chief Greg Leck told 27 News.

