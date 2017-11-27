UPDATE: Police release cause of death in Stoughton homicide

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Stoughton Police Chief Gregory Leck, the 46-year-old victim in Monday nights homicide suffered, "multiple stab wounds."

Investigators were called to the home in the 1400 block of Felland Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday and found a 49-year-old man outside a home with a stab wound. He was taken to UW Hospital. Police say the 49-year-old is in custody pending further investigation.

Inside the home, police found the 46-year-old man who was dead. The names of the men haven't been released.

Police hope to release more information once an autopsy is complete.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The friend of a Stoughton homicide victim says while he was shocked to hear of his death, he's not surprised how it happened.

Shortly after 27 News got to the Stoughton neighborhood where the homicide happened, we spoke with Mark Christianson, who says he's been friends with the victim and his ex-wife for years. He also says the victim and his roommate moved in together after the victim and his wife separated.

Christianson tells 27 News his friend was "hot headed." Christianson says, "They've been friends their whole life apparently and don't know what started it but two hot headed people get together with knives, this is what happens."

Christianson says, though, he's never seen his friend or his roommate become violent.

As of Monday night, police were unsure how the victim died. They are waiting for a medical examiner's report.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say a fight between roommates led to the death of one man and put the other in police custody in the hospital.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Felland Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday and found a 49-year-old man outside a home with a stab wound. He was taken to UW Hospital. Police say the 49-year-old is in custody pending further investigation.

Inside the home, police found a 46-year-old man who was dead.

The identities of the men involved have not been released.

"These kind of domestic-related incidents can happen any place, at any time. and it unfortunately just happened here," Stoughton police chief Greg Leck told 27 News.

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton police say they are investigating a homicide Monday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Felland St.

Police say they have the suspect in custody and there is no danger to the public.

They blocked off the street during the investigation.

27 New has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest developments at 10.