Green road salt can take the cold

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- There's a new kind of winter road salt that works when the traditional stuff won't: when it's colder than 15 degrees.

The City of Milwaukee will be using green road salt when it gets cold enough.

It's green in color and treated with magnesium chloride.

"When we get a cold snap, rock salt may not be as effective as we need it to be. And therefore, we'll be implementing the treated salt application," Laura Daniels of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works told WISN.

Regular road salt only melts ice when the temperature is above 15 degrees.

Milwaukee has six-thousand tons of the new treated salt on hand for the winter.