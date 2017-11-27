Green road salt can take the cold - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Green road salt can take the cold

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- There's a new kind of winter road salt that works when the traditional stuff won't: when it's colder than 15 degrees.
    The City of Milwaukee will be using green road salt when it gets cold enough.
         It's green in color and treated with magnesium chloride.
     "When we get a cold snap, rock salt may not be as effective as we need it to be. And therefore, we'll be implementing the treated salt application," Laura Daniels of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works told WISN.
    Regular road salt only melts ice when the temperature is above 15 degrees.
     Milwaukee has six-thousand tons of the new treated salt on hand for the winter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.