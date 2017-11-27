Waunakee family finds pills inside new backpack bought online

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A Waunakee mother is sending out a warning to other families who may buying things online, after a shipment scare over the holiday weekend.

Jennifer Burville bought a new backpack for her son Jack off Amazon last week. When they opened it up they found a vial in a pocket with pills inside.



"I'm so glad I opened it, because I can't even imagine what would have happened if he found it or if he was found with it," Burville told 27 News.



Police were called to the family's home and took the pills to inspect and discard safely. Officials say the pills were over-the-counter pain relievers and prescription muscle relaxers, which are potentially dangerous, especially for children.

It's put the family on edge when it comes to shopping online.

"There's enough worry in the world, to be concerned about something you're actually purchasing for your children or for yourself that you trust in this company," said Burville.

Waunakee police tell us this incident is a reminder to take the time to go through packages and inspect them carefully. The department has reached out to Amazon to try to figure out how this happened.



"I think cases like this definitely bring attention to the need that there’s possibilities for improvement, or maybe ways that they could improve to make sure this isn't happening. If it reaches the wrong hands, bad things could have happened," said Lt. Adam Kreitzman with Waunakee police.

Burville contacted Amazon online and was told to "keep, donate or dispose of" the unwanted items. She wasn't happy with what appeared to be an automated response, so she called the next day and spoke with someone who refunded the purchase. Now, she just wants to know how it happened and whether anything is being done to keep it from happening to someone else.

"I just wanted to hear from someone. For them to say, 'we're sorry'. We can't believe this happened," she said.



27 News reached out to Amazon Monday morning. A spokesperson tells us they will look into our request for information in the case, but we have not heard back as of Monday night.