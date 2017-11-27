Wisconsin drops 49-37 to No. 18 Virginia - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin drops 49-37 to No. 18 Virginia

The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Ethan Happ ended the game with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin. D'Mitrik Trice added 10 points for Wisconsin.

Virginia was lead by Kyle Guy's 17 points in the win.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops to (3-4) overall on the season. The Badgers will host Ohio State on Saturday at the Kohl Center with a 4 p.m. tip off.. 

    More >>

  • Jonathan Taylor named B1G Freshman of the Week for the eighth time

    Jonathan Taylor named B1G Freshman of the Week for the eighth time

    Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.

    Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.

  • Steelers Hold off Packers, 31-28

    Steelers Hold off Packers, 31-28

    Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers (9-2) won their sixth straight thanks in large part to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores and also made a pair of catches on the deciding drive, including a 23-yard grab on the sideline that put the Steelers into Green Bay territory. Brown added a 14-yard reception ...

    Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers (9-2) won their sixth straight thanks in large part to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores and also made a pair of catches on the deciding drive, including a 23-yard grab on the sideline that put the Steelers into Green Bay territory. Brown added a 14-yard reception ...

    More >>

  • Jonathan Taylor named B1G Freshman of the Week for the eighth time

    Jonathan Taylor named B1G Freshman of the Week for the eighth time

    Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.

    Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.

  • Previewing the Big Ten Championship Game

    Previewing the Big Ten Championship Game

    Now that the 12-0 regular season is done, Wisconsin has the Big Ten Championship to look forward to.  The Badgers will face Ohio State next Saturday, 12/2, in Indianapolis.   The Buckeyes comes in with two losses, but have played a much tougher schedule and have been scoring at-will this season.  When you compare these two, on paper, Wisconsin is out matched in most areas.  WKOW's Alec Ausmus has more on the match-up between the Badgers and Buckeyes in the v...More >>
    Now that the 12-0 regular season is done, Wisconsin has the Big Ten Championship to look forward to.  The Badgers will face Ohio State next Saturday, 12/2, in Indianapolis.   The Buckeyes comes in with two losses, but have played a much tougher schedule and have been scoring at-will this season.  When you compare these two, on paper, Wisconsin is out matched in most areas.  WKOW's Alec Ausmus has more on the match-up between the Badgers and Buckeyes in the v...More >>
