Wisconsin drops 49-37 to No. 18 Virginia

The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Ethan Happ ended the game with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin. D'Mitrik Trice added 10 points for Wisconsin.

Virginia was lead by Kyle Guy's 17 points in the win.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops to (3-4) overall on the season. The Badgers will host Ohio State on Saturday at the Kohl Center with a 4 p.m. tip off..