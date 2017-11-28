Local business donates thousands of dollars to help Shop With A - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local business donates thousands of dollars to help Shop With A Cop program

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local business is helping make the season bright for school kids.

Cost Cutters Corporation and local franchise president Bill Kaminsky are donating $15,000 to Dane County's Shop With A Cop program.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney says generosity like that will help law enforcement help more than 90 children countywide.

"Identify the kids who are very active in school. They're giving their best in their school work. And this is their opportunity to really enjoy the holiday season. Not just get necessities, but get a little extra to enjoy," said Mahoney.

Middleton and Madison police officers joined Mahoney for Monday's announcement. At the announcement, officers were presented with a $15,000 check, but Kaminsky said he was adding another $5,000 to make it $20,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.