Local business donates thousands of dollars to help Shop With A Cop program

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local business is helping make the season bright for school kids.

Cost Cutters Corporation and local franchise president Bill Kaminsky are donating $15,000 to Dane County's Shop With A Cop program.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney says generosity like that will help law enforcement help more than 90 children countywide.

"Identify the kids who are very active in school. They're giving their best in their school work. And this is their opportunity to really enjoy the holiday season. Not just get necessities, but get a little extra to enjoy," said Mahoney.

Middleton and Madison police officers joined Mahoney for Monday's announcement. At the announcement, officers were presented with a $15,000 check, but Kaminsky said he was adding another $5,000 to make it $20,000.