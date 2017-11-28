Police make arrests after park-and-ride attack and truck theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say two men are facing tentative charges after an attack and truck theft at Madison's Dutch Mill Park and Ride, near Stoughton Road and the Beltline.

Officers from the Summit Police Department in Waukesha County arrested 36-year-old Lenell McKinney, of St. Paul, and 22-year-old Jacob Macek, of Lone Rock.

Madison police say McKinney and Macek attacked a man was sleeping in his truck just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. A police report says they pulled the man out and began beating him, then got into the victim's truck and drove away.

They were later arrested after being stopped in Waukesha County.

Police say the victim had minor injuries but did go get medical treatment.