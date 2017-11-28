Police make arrests after park and ride robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police continue to investigate an early morning robbery at the Dutch Mill Park and Ride.

According to police, a man was sleeping in his truck early Tuesday morning when two male suspects opened the truck door, pulled him out and began beating him.

The victim told police one suspect held him while the other punched him multiple times. The suspects then got into the victims truck and drove away. The victim chased the truck, but was unable to catch the vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injures. His vehicle was later stopped in Waukesha County by Summit Police.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.