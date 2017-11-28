I-39 ramp to I-90/94 near Portage closed after semi rolls onto its side

I-39 ramp to I-90/94 near Portage closed after semi rolls onto i - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The I-39 northbound/westbound ramp to I-90/94 near Portage is closed because a semi rolled onto its side.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the closure starts near Cascade Mountain Rd.

They say the driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews are working on turning the semi back upright.

