Playoff rankings: Will Badgers make the top four?

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the Badgers remained undefeated with a win over Minnesota Saturday, losses by No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami should put Wisconsin firmly in the top four when Tuesday's playoff rankings are released.

That sets up a showdown with Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship game, where a Badger win would like assure an invite to the four-team playoffs.

Here are Sports Illustrated's projections for the playoffs as of Tuesday morning.

1. Clemson: Win and you're in

2. Oklahoma: Win and you're in

3. Auburn: Win and you're in

4. Wisconsin: Win and you're in

5. Alabama: Needs a little help while it watches from home this week

6. Georgia: Win and you're in

7. Miami: Win and you're in

8. Ohio State: Needs a lot of help on top of beating Wisconsin this week