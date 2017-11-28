Community to hear from about Oscar Mayer site plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighborhood residents and community leaders will have their first chance as a group to discuss plans for the former Oscar Mayer site.

The Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 28, 2017, at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St.

The meeting is open to the public.

Reich Brothers, who purchased the property, specializes in acquiring and developing industrial properties, according to its website. Jonathan Reich said plans are not firm on how the property might be developed.

A Reich Brothers representative will attend the meeting, and the Reich brothers will call in.

The Kraft Heinz Company and Reich Brothers announced Oct. 18, 2017 they have completed an agreement.

The factory at 910 Mayer Ave. was closed in June.

"This property is an integral part of Madison's history, as well as the history of food manufacturing in the United States," Adam Reich, Co-CEO of Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC said at the time of the closing. "We understand the importance of the facility and the impact that its closing has had on the area. We look forward to repositioning it for future use, taking into account the values, desires and needs of the community. We will work closely with local officials to achieve these goals."