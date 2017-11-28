UPDATE: New owners of Oscar Mayer property discuss plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- The new owners of the former Oscar Mayer property in Madison are making progress understanding the challenges of the site and its possible future.

Officials with Reich and Rabin spoke by phone Tuesday night with a new committee of alders, neighbors and stakeholders. This was the first meeting of the group to talk about plans moving forward and how the city will work with developers.

"We'd like to see the site redeveloped in a sort of a strong, community oriented positive business redevelopment," said Alder Larry Palm, a member of the committee.



Palm says people in his district want to see a site they can connect with in the community.



Many want manufacturing jobs back at the location that once employed 4,000 people. The plant closed in June, before the Reich Brothers agreed to buy the property in October. Mayor Paul Soglin says he's made it clear to the new owners the city needs the site to be a place for good-paying jobs, but it could also include retail and housing.



Oscar Mayer's local union president Doug Leikness says he wants manufacturing jobs to put his people back to work.



"What I’m hoping for, is that they're going to come in and convince us that their interests are the same as our interests," Leikness said.

The owners told the committee that right now, they're focusing on selling assets, cleaning up and reviewing environmental assessments. The assessments found minor issues that will need to be addressed.



That health impact is a big concern for several neighbors who showed up. Bob Moore, a former toxicologist, says his daughter just bought a house near the facility. He came to the meeting to find out the developers' plans to make sure the environment and people living near the former plant are safe.



"What are the risks and is there a giant plume of de-greasing solvent in the soil underneath going down in the groundwater? I don’t know if there is or not, but those are the sorts of obvious questions the city and county should be asking," Moore told 27 News.

The owners did not share a timetable for development plans, but said there are no limitations on what they're considering to build at the site. There will not be a single tenant on the entire property, instead they're looking at mixed uses for the site. Some of the buildings may stay, but others will likely be demolished.



Reich and Rabin will host an auction to sell off equipment and other items left behind at the Oscar Mayer plant. It starts December 6.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighborhood residents and community leaders will have their first chance as a group to discuss plans for the former Oscar Mayer site.

The Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 28, 2017, at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St.

The meeting is open to the public.

Reich Brothers, who purchased the property, specializes in acquiring and developing industrial properties, according to its website. Jonathan Reich said plans are not firm on how the property might be developed.

A Reich Brothers representative will attend the meeting, and the Reich brothers will call in.

The Kraft Heinz Company and Reich Brothers announced Oct. 18, 2017 they have completed an agreement.

The factory at 910 Mayer Ave. was closed in June.

"This property is an integral part of Madison's history, as well as the history of food manufacturing in the United States," Adam Reich, Co-CEO of Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC said at the time of the closing. "We understand the importance of the facility and the impact that its closing has had on the area. We look forward to repositioning it for future use, taking into account the values, desires and needs of the community. We will work closely with local officials to achieve these goals."