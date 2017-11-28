Rettke named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.More >>
Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.More >>
Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor has been a stand out this season, and has the weekly honors to prove it. Taylor was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, setting a new record for the award.More >>
Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers (9-2) won their sixth straight thanks in large part to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores and also made a pair of catches on the deciding drive, including a 23-yard grab on the sideline that put the Steelers into Green Bay territory. Brown added a 14-yard reception ...More >>
Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Steelers (9-2) won their sixth straight thanks in large part to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores and also made a pair of catches on the deciding drive, including a 23-yard grab on the sideline that put the Steelers into Green Bay territory. Brown added a 14-yard reception ...More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.More >>
Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>
The Badgers shot 31 percent from the floor including 3 of 20 from three pointers in a 49-37 loss to No. 18 Virginia Monday night, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.More >>