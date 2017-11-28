Rettke named Big Ten Freshman of the Year - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rettke named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

MADISON (WKOW) -

Badgers' volleyball star Dana Rettke has had a freshman season for the record books. Rettke can add another honor to her resume. She has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Rettke was also named to the All-Big Ten team. Tionna Williams also made the All-Big Ten team.

2017 Big Ten Postseason Volleyball Honors

ALL-BIG TEN*

Ali Bastianelli, Jr., MB, ILL

Jordyn Poulter, Jr., S, ILL

Carly Skjodt, Jr., OH, MICH

AUTUMN BAILEY, Sr., OH, MSU

Alyssa Garvelink, Sr., MB, MSU

Alexis Hart, So., OH, MINN

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Fr., OPP, MINN

SAMANTHA SELIGER-SWENSON, Jr., S, MINN

Annika Albrecht, Sr., OH, NEB

MIKAELA FOECKE, Jr., OH, NEB

KELLY HUNTER, Sr., S, NEB

Symone Abbott, Sr., OH, NU

SIMONE LEE, Sr., OH, PSU

HALEIGH WASHINGTON, Sr., MB, PSU

Kendall White, So., L, PSU

SHERRIDAN ATKINSON, Jr., OPP, PUR

DANIELLE CUTTINO, Sr., OH, PUR

DANA RETTKE, Fr., MB, WIS

Tionna Williams, Jr., MB, WIS

*Additional honorees due to ties

HONORABLE MENTION

Jess Janota, Sr., MB, IOWA

Taylor Louis, Jr., OH, IOWA

Annika Olsen, Sr., L, IOWA

Hailey Murray, Sr., MB, MD

Claire Kieffer-Wright, Sr., MB, MICH

Rachel Minarick, Sr., S, MSU

Holly Toliver, Sr., OPP, MSU

Briana Holman, Sr., MB, NEB

Ashley Wenz, Sr., OH, OSU

Heidi Thelen, Sr., RS, PSU

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Megan Cooney, OH, ILL

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, OPP, MINN

Jazz Sweet, OH, NEB

Lauren Stivrins, MB, NEB

Nia Robinson, OH, NU

Sydney Hilley, S, WIS

DANA RETTKE, MB, WIS

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Simone Lee, PSU

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Haleigh Washington, PSU

SETTER OF THE YEAR

Kelly Hunter, NEB

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Dana Rettke, WIS

COACH OF THE YEAR (COACHES)

John Cook, NEB

COACH OF THE YEAR (MEDIA)

Russ Rose, PSU

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES

Beth Prince, ILL

Jessica Admire, IND

Annika Olsen, IOWA

Liz Twilley, MD

Maddy Abbott, MICH

Abby Monson, MSU

Molly Lohman, MINN

Sydney Townsend, NEB

Gabrielle Hazen, NU

Kalisha Goree, OSU

Carissa Damler, PUR

Lainy Pierce, PSU

Karysa Swackenberg, RU

Lauryn Gillis, WIS

