Receptionist (Part-time) -- WKOW

WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our team. Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience. Duties include general administrative tasks and covering a multi-station switchboard. Microsoft Office experience required. Hours are Monday-Friday 12:30 pm-5 pm with additional fill-in shifts on occasion.

Please send your letter, resume and references to:

Bonnie Beer

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719 bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: November 28, 2017

