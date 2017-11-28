Receptionist (Part-time) -- WKOW

WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our team. Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience. Duties include general administrative tasks and covering a multi-station switchboard. Microsoft Office experience required. Hours are Monday-Friday 12:30 pm-5 pm with additional fill-in shifts on occasion.
Please send your letter, resume and references to:
Bonnie Beer
WKOW-TV
5727 Tokay Blvd.
Madison, WI 53719 bbeer@wkow.com
WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Posted Date: November 28, 2017
