Wisconsin DNR sold 10 hunting licenses to infants

Police say a fight between roommates led to the death of one man and put the other in police custody in the hospital.More >>
Police say a fight between roommates led to the death of one man and put the other in police custody in the hospital.More >>
Alicia and Joe Gonziano are asking for assistance after their dog, Blue, was shot in their own back yard.More >>
Alicia and Joe Gonziano are asking for assistance after their dog, Blue, was shot in their own back yard.More >>
A Waunakee mother is sending out a warning to other families who may be buying things online after a shipment scare over the holiday weekend.More >>
A Waunakee mother is sending out a warning to other families who may be buying things online after a shipment scare over the holiday weekend.More >>
Madison police say two men are facing tentative charges after an attack and truck theft at Madison's Dutch Mill Park and Ride, near Stoughton Road and the Beltline.More >>
Madison police say two men are facing tentative charges after an attack and truck theft at Madison's Dutch Mill Park and Ride, near Stoughton Road and the Beltline.More >>
Police say a fight between roommates led to the death of one man and put the other in police custody in the hospital.More >>
Police say a fight between roommates led to the death of one man and put the other in police custody in the hospital.More >>
After days of spending in stores and online, today is Giving Tuesday, a day to give back.More >>
After days of spending in stores and online, today is Giving Tuesday, a day to give back.More >>
The UW-Madison Police Department held their first community forum at the Union South. The forum was open to anyone in the campus community and was planned before the Campus Climate survey results were revealed.More >>
The UW-Madison Police Department held their first community forum at the Union South. The forum was open to anyone in the campus community and was planned before the Campus Climate survey results were revealed.More >>
Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.More >>
Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.More >>
The last day of gun deer hunting was November 26th, and one father, daughter duo enjoyed time together thanks to the Mentored Hunting license.More >>
The last day of gun deer hunting was November 26th, and one father, daughter duo enjoyed time together thanks to the Mentored Hunting license.More >>
Authorities say two people are hurt after a plane crashed in the woods in Jefferson County.More >>
Authorities say two people are hurt after a plane crashed in the woods in Jefferson County.More >>
Governor Scott Walker kicked off the holiday season Sunday night with the annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor's mansion.More >>
Governor Scott Walker kicked off the holiday season Sunday night with the annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor's mansion.More >>