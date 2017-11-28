Wisconsin DNR sold 10 hunting licenses to infants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources sold 10 hunting licenses to infants after Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill that eliminated the state's minimum hunting age.

Walker signed a Republican bill on Nov. 13 doing away with the 10-year-old minimum age to participate in a mentored hunt.

The DNR released data Tuesday that shows the agency had sold 1,814 mentored hunt licenses to children age nine or younger through Sunday. The vast majority - 1,011 licenses - went to nine-year-olds. Fifty-two licenses went to children under age 5, with 10 going to a child under a year old.

A four-year-old was the youngest licensee to register a kill. Harvest data doesn't show who actually killed the deer, however.

