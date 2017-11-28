Several Badgers named to All-Big Ten 1st team defense - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Several Badgers named to All-Big Ten 1st team defense

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

Wisconsin and Michigan have three players apiece on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team.
   The conference began announcing its postseason awards on Tuesday. The coaches' All-Big Ten offense will be announced Wednesday and individual awards on Thursday.
   Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs Nick Nelson and D'Cota Dixon represent Wisconsin on the first-team defense. Michigan players on the first team are linemen Rashan Gary and Maurice Hurst and linebacker Devin Bush.
   Ohio State linemen Nick Bosa and Tyquan Lewis also are on the first team, along with linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive back Josh Jackson of Iowa. Penn State defensive back Marcus Allen rounds out the first team.
   First-team specialists are Indiana kicker Griffin Oakes, Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson and return man Saquon Barkley of Penn State.
 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • UPDATE: Badgers rise to 4th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    UPDATE: Badgers rise to 4th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    The Wisconsin Badgers are now ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin Badgers are now ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    More >>

  • Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Madison at two Shell stations

    Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Madison at two Shell stations

    Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Several Badgers named to All-Big Ten 1st team defense

    Several Badgers named to All-Big Ten 1st team defense

    Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.