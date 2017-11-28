Uber driver arrested, accused of battery and sexual assault - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Uber driver arrested, accused of battery and sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman says she was battered and sexually assaulted Friday by an Uber driver who had brought her home.

Doteh Albert Mensah, 36, Fitchburg, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and substantial battery.

The woman notified Madison police Monday night, Nov. 27, 2017, after going to UnityPoint Health Meriter hospital, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Police say the assault took place sometime after 11:30 p.m., when she called for an Uber ride to her home near Midvale Boulevard.

The woman says the Uber driver battered and sexually assaulted her in his car as it was parked outside of her house.

