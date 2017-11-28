Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Madison at two Shell stations

Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas was part of a Big Ten 10-cent Tuesday promotion with Shell stations. Thomas played for the Badgers from 2003 to 2006. Since then he has played for the Cleveland Browns at left tackle from 2007 to the present with a record 10,363 consecutive snaps for the Browns before suffering a bicep injury earlier this season.

Thomas returned to Madison at a good time, football wise. The Badgers play Ohio State University on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Wisconsin will likely play for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

"What I've always told people, if we win on Saturday we are in." Said Thomas. "They aren't going to keep a (13-0) Big Ten Champion out of the playoffs. All you have to do is get in and once you are in." He continued.

For more information on the Big Ten Championship game, click here.

For more information on the Big Ten 10-cent Tuesday promotion through Shell, click here.

