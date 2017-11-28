Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Mad - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Madison at two Shell stations

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas was part of a Big Ten 10-cent Tuesday promotion with Shell stations. Thomas played for the Badgers from 2003 to 2006. Since then he has played for the Cleveland Browns at left tackle from 2007 to the present with a record 10,363 consecutive snaps for the Browns before suffering a bicep injury earlier this season.

Thomas returned to Madison at a good time, football wise. The Badgers play Ohio State University on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Wisconsin will likely play for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

"What I've always told people, if we win on Saturday we are in." Said Thomas. "They aren't going to keep a (13-0) Big Ten Champion out of the playoffs. All you have to do is get in and once you are in." He continued.

For more information on the Big Ten Championship game, click here.

For more information on the Big Ten 10-cent Tuesday promotion through Shell, click here.
 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • UPDATE: Badgers rise to 4th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    UPDATE: Badgers rise to 4th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    The Wisconsin Badgers are now ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin Badgers are now ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    More >>

  • Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Madison at two Shell stations

    Former Badger, current NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas returned to Madison at two Shell stations

    Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas stopped by two Shell gas stations in Madison to greet fans, pump some gas, and dish out window washes Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Several Badgers named to All-Big Ten 1st team defense

    Several Badgers named to All-Big Ten 1st team defense

    Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Wisconsin has three players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defense first team announced on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.