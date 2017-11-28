Couple: Air Force partly to blame for Texas church shooting

President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy Moore

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards

Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing director

Who's in charge? 2 fight for control of US consumer watchdog

Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Shoppers take to their phones for Cyber Monday deals

Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner

Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

Meghan Markle has advocated for women since the age of 11

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding

This year's Grammy nominations sent a clear message: The Recording Academy wants to see a black or Latino act have a better shot at winning in the major categories.

A conservative commentator who was arrested at the University of Connecticut and charged with breach of peace following an altercation is blaming some UConn students for being 'violent and disruptive'.

The Mississippi Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on whether a woman should get parental rights to a 6-year-old boy that her ex-wife birthed when the two were married.

The unsolved slaying of a homicide detective two weeks ago is the talk of Baltimore, where people are dissecting details of the mystery in offices, during dinner conversations and on social media sites.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration is planning to require the replacement of every underground lead service pipe in Michigan within 20 years.

Florida detectives are speaking with a man they think might be connected to a string of recent homicides, but no arrests have been made.

A sports doctor who treated elite female gymnasts is returning to a Michigan court for another guilty plea in a sexual assault case.

Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Growing pressure on Conyers to resign after new accusations

Authorities say someone with a gun is opening fire at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nevada, but there are no reports yet of any injuries.

HOUSTON (AP) -- A couple whose son was among eight members of one family killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a legal claim with the U.S. Air Force, saying the military branch is partly to blame.

Joe Holcombe and his wife Claryce say the Air Force's failure to report the gunman's criminal history to an FBI database used to check backgrounds of gun buyers helped cause the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs that left more than two dozen dead.

They filed the claim Tuesday in their 60-year-old son Bryan Holcombe's death. It could lead to a lawsuit if the Air Force denies it was at fault.

Joe Holcombe says the Air Force made a "very serious mistake" and he doesn't want it to happen again.

An Air Force spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.