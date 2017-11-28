Wisconsin ranked fifth in most charitable states

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin was ranked fifth in the nation for being one of the most charitable states in the country, according to a study by Wallethub.

Many people decided to give their money and time this Giving Tuesday to non-profit organizations. River Food Pantry feeds, clothes and serves over 700 families each week thanks to donations and volunteers. The organization held a Giving Tuesday challenge where up to $20,000 in donations would be matched by an anonymous donor.

Charles McLimans, the executive director at River Food Pantry, said donations were pouring in online and in person: "some of our volunteers who are here working for our pantry distribution and food distribution are also bringing in checks. So they're coming from all over."

Dennis Skaanning, a regular volunteer at the pantry, not only donated his time but also his money.

"The River meets a need for people who have no other resource. It's a great opportunity for people to give back," Skaanning said.

McLimans says "we live in a very generous community," and that's why River Food Pantry has continued to be able to serve hundreds of families every week.

Marissa Degroot, the spokesperson for Dane County Humane Society, also agrees in the community's willingness to give.

"We are very lucky to be in Dane County. Not only do we have really high adoption rates, and we're finding a lot of our animals getting adopted very quickly, we are [also] doing all the work we can do because of community support," Degroot said.

The Dane County Humane Society also had a Giving Tuesday challenge where up to $12,000 in donations would be matched by a group of donors.