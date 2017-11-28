Park & Ride suspected carjackers arrested in Waukesha County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say two suspects in a beating and carjacking at the Dutch Mill park & Ride in Madison were arrested in Waukesha County, and the stolen truck recovered.



Madison Police officials say the 31-year old victim was sleeping in his truck at the Park & Ride at the Beltline near the South Stoughton Road exit at just before one a.m.Tuesday, when two men pulled the victim out of the truck, beat him and then drove away.



Police officials say the victim's injuries were not life threatening.



Authorities say the suspects arrested by Summit Police officers were 36-year old Lenell McKinney, and 22-year old Jacob Macek.



Thousands of commuters use the Park & Ride, with buses taking passengers to local destinations, but also to Rock County, and destinations in Chicago, including O'Hare Airport.



Student DaVeon Middlebrook of Waunakee says he and his family members have used the Park & Ride for years without issues. He says he continues to have confidence in the safety of the sprawling complex. "I would say it's still safe," Middlebrook says. "They're always cops around here."



The property is owned by the state, but managed by the city of Madison under a 1984 agreement. A spokesperson for the city's engineering department says staff members take care of grounds upkeep, such as snow plowing. There appears to be no security patrol to augment police visits, and any surveillance cameras are not easily identified.



McFarland pharmacist Jill Gostisha says having experienced no vandalism or other problems in having her car in the Park & Ride for as long as a week at times, she believes the site's convenience trumps any security concerns.

"To me it's very important, that I don't have to try to take an Uber somewhere," Gostisha says. "It's nice not to have to drive to Chicago and have to park down there with traffic."