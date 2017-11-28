Evers wants to fire A.G. as he battles lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Tony Evers says he wants to fire the state's attorney general as his counsel as he battles a lawsuit, but the A.G. is digging in.



The lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty seeks to stop Evers from writing agency rules without permission from Governor Walker's administration. A recent law states such rules can only take effect with approval from the state department of administration.



Evers says he wants to fire Attorney General Brad Schimel because Schimel openly opposes Evers' position that as an elected constitutional officer, he needs no rule-making permission. Evers says he does not believe Schimel will represent him fairly.



"It'd be like you going to court and your attorney saying, 'Oh, by the way, I'm in favor of the other person's position," Evers says.



A representative of the suing institute says the focus should be on the legal issues in their challenge to Evers' power, and not on any political dimensions of the situation. Walker and Schimel are republicans, and Evers is a democratic candidate vying to challenge Walker next year.



Evers says he plans to have an attorney from DPI represent him, but Schimel says he will not step aside. It is a stalemate that could end up before the state supreme court.