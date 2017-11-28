Trees For Troops collects in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Christmas trees will be going to our troops who can't be home for the holiday.

A number of evergreens were collected at Lambeau Field Tuesday for the "Trees For Troops" campaign.

The trees are coming from businesses and more than 400 Christmas tree growers from 29 states.

"We can't thank our troops enough for letting us celebrate Christmas and be free the way we are. That's the smallest token you could possibly give them," grower Dave Vander Velden told WBAY.

The trees collected in Green Bay are headed to Fort Campbell, near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Last year, more than 17,000 trees were delivered to military bases in the U.S. and overseas.