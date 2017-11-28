Homicide victim's previous roommates speak out about their experience living with him

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- He was a man described by one friend as "hotheaded." Friends and neighbors say Kim Gaida, the 46-year-old who police say was stabbed to death by his roommate, rented his house out to others. But two of his previous roommates say their experience turned from good to bad in a matter of weeks.

Ellis Williams and his girlfriend Megan Kelly lived in the home that's now the center of a murder investigation on the 1400 block of Felland Street in Stoughton.

"I was in complete shock. I was honestly shaking," said Kelly as she remembered hearing about Gaida's death.

Both Kelly and Williams say Gaida rented out the second floor to the couple between July and September of 2017.

"He welcomed us into his home, he told us that we were almost like family to him," Kelly said.

"He had his area of the house, we had our area and we just coexisted with pretty much some good peace for about a month," added Williams.

That's when things took a turn, the couple said.

"I think it was a mix of him not keeping a job, losing his house, not having his wife there anymore," said Kelly.

The couple and a friend, Mark Christianson, told 27 News Gaida and his wife separated within the past year but were not divorced.

Kelly and Williams say Gaida became threatening when they stayed at his house, so much so, they called the Stoughton Police Department and filed complaints. Gaida also called police on the couple, complaining about their dog.

"I shed tears as soon as everything sort of happened the first time. I was just you know, upset. I didn't know how somebody just wanted to treat people the way he was treating me -- banging on my door, yelling obscenities," said Williams.

The couple eventually decided to move out in early September.

"We had brought people down to help us move because we just didn't know what was going to happen," added Williams.

After finding out about the fight that led to Gaida's death after police say his roommate, Ted Joseph Bruno, killed him, the couple says they're lucky to be alive.

"That could have been us three months ago living there and stuff like that. I'm just in complete shock that something actually happened," said Kelly.

"It was something I think that uh, anybody should feel blessed to know it didn't happen to them," added Williams.