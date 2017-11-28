Felony charges filed against man accused of throwing homemade bo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Felony charges filed against man accused of throwing homemade bombs

Posted: Updated:

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man accused of throwing homemade bombs from his truck now faces serious charges.

Robert Leathers, 46, is charged with multiple felonies in Walworth County.

Authorities say Leathers threw the explosives and tried to hit pedestrians around a business near Lake Geneva last week.

During Leathers' court appearance on Tuesday, bail was set at $100,000. 

RELATED

Man throws homemade bombs from his truck

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.