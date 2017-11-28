Felony charges filed against man accused of throwing homemade bombs

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man accused of throwing homemade bombs from his truck now faces serious charges.

Robert Leathers, 46, is charged with multiple felonies in Walworth County.

Authorities say Leathers threw the explosives and tried to hit pedestrians around a business near Lake Geneva last week.

During Leathers' court appearance on Tuesday, bail was set at $100,000.

