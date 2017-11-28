Madison-area chapter of Meals on Wheels receives new car from Su - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison-area chapter of Meals on Wheels receives new car from Subaru to help with deliveries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Independent Living, a non-profit serving seniors and adults with disabilities, received a special donation Tuesday for its Meals on Wheels program. 

Subaru of America decided to give away 50 Subaru Outbacks to Meals on Wheels programs across the US in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Madison's Chapter was one of the 50 that received a car.

CEO of Independent Living, Joyce Behrends, says the new vehicle will allow them to expand their delivery coverage and do more good.

"It's not just the meal that the person is getting. It's a friendly face, a safety check to make sure everything is fine and this car will make such a difference to us," says Behrends.

The program delivers between 130 and 150 meals every night -- a number officials say continues to grow every day.

Subaru also donated hundreds of pet toys for Madison's Kibble on Wheels program, one of only a few nationwide delivering food to pets in need.

