Madison man charged in Thanksgiving Day shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed charges against a man in a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Madison.

The suspect is Deonte Thompson, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Court records show the 26-year-old faces two counts of felony reckless injury.

Police say Thompson was involved in a fight on Groveland Terrace and shot two men.

The victims survived.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set bond at $50,000 cash. Thompson is due back in court on December 5.

