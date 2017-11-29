Gov. Scott Walker reminds state lawmakers about sexual harassment policies

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers are trying to keep sexual harassment out of the State Capitol.

There was training Tuesday for legislative staff members about reporting harassment. Governor Scott Walker is also reminding lawmakers about the policies in place.

"We just reminded people again a couple of weeks ago about the policies we've enacted since I've taken office but it's something we expect. We've taken action before. We'll take action again, if needed, to warrant this, but we've taken this absolutely seriously to the point of actually changing staff personnel if we feel people are in violation of that policy," Walker told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV.

The governor says his administration enacted policies on sexual harassment in 2011.