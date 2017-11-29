Janesville's 'Jolly Jingle' offers something for the whole family

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville gears up for its three-day holiday festival starting Friday.

Janesville's Jolly Jingle runs December 1-3 in various locations around town. It features more than 30 fun and affordable holiday activities for the whole family.

There are chances to meet Santa, visit with his elves and reindeer, shopping at holiday markets, a magical lighted parade and a dazzling fireworks display.

“From the spectacular lighted parade and fireworks to indoor ice skating with Santa, a hand bell concert, theatrical performances of A Christmas Carol, shopping opportunities and the rest of the events and activities, guests will find a variety of ways to make merry at this year’s Jolly Jingle,” said Rene Bue, Jolly Jingle Event Organizer.

