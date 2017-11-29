Alleged Tampa serial killer arrested; charged with four counts f - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Alleged Tampa serial killer arrested; charged with four counts first-degree murder

TAMPA (WKOW) -- Police in Tampa hope they've stopped a killing spree in the state's second-largest city.  Hours after a tip led them to a McDonald's, they arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III.

Donaldson faces first-degree murder charges in four deadly shootings in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Tampa Police made that announcement after taking him into custody at the McDonald's where he worked.  Investigators say a tip from one of his co-workers led to his arrest.

"We received some information about Mr. Donaldson having a firearm at the McDonald's, one of his co-workers approached an officer. Through our investigation, several hours later, we will be charging Donaldson," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Investigators believe he's the same man spotted on multiple cameras near the scene of the murders.  All four victims were shot at random at night or in the early morning while walking alone.  

Police received 5,000 tips over the 51-day investigation.

