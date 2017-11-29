Happening Today: Toys 'R' Us kickoff event for Toys for Tots - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Happening Today: Toys 'R' Us kickoff event for Toys for Tots

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Though some of you have already donated a toy for Toys for Tots, Wednesday is the Toys 'R' Us kickoff event. A Marine will be at the Toys 'R' Us near West Towne Mall to shop for $1000's worth of toys. WKOW-TV is a proud sponsor of Toys for Tots.  You can drop off a toy at several locations including our station.

A full list is available here.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.