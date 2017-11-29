Salvation Army offers 2-day online registration for 'Toys for Tots'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army is offering a two-day online registration for its "Toys for Tots" program.

Organizers say they only had 900 families sign up this year so far, possibly because families had to do the registration in person at the Salvation Army. They usually have about 3,000 families sign up.

So on December 5th and 6th the Salvation Army will let people sign up online. If you'd like to register online, click here on those days.

People who sign up online won't get a specific pick up day and time, so you will have to wait in line when you pick the toy up. The families who pre-registered in person at the Salvation Army will have specific day and time pick-ups.

Toy pick up dates are December 12 and 13.