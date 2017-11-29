'Toys for Tots' offers 2-day online registration

MADISON (WKOW) -- 'Toys for Tots' is offering a two-day online registration for its annual Christmas present donation program for kids.

Organizers with Toys for Tots say they have only had 900 families sign up this year so far, possibly because the organization used the Salvation Army to register families in person during the first two weeks of November. They usually have about 3,000 families sign up.

So on December 5th and 6th Toys for Tots will let people sign up online. If you'd like to register online, click here on those days.

People who sign up online won't get a specific pick up day and time, so you will have to wait in line when you pick the toy up. The families who pre-registered with the help of the Salvation Army will have specific day and time pick-ups.

Toy pick up dates are December 12 and 13.

Toys for Tots is a non-profit that helps gives presents to underprivileged children during the holidays who may not otherwise get anything.

The non-profit is run by the United States Marine Corp Reserve, and was started in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.