Madison police warn of new phone scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say there is a new phone scam, the suspect uses an App that masks their real phone number. It makes it look like the scammer is calling from the police department.

More specifically, your caller I-D pops up with MPD's non-emergency number.

Then, the suspect tries to collect money and avoid arrest.

MPD says they received several calls about the scam Tuesday. The suspect sends a photo of a nude young female to a random group of people. They then pretend with that real MPD number to be a detective. The suspect then tells the individual they are in possession of child pornography and need them to pay fine to avoid an arrest warrant.

MPD says they would never ask for a payment over the phone.