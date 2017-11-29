WI Dairy News: Mars Cheese Expansion

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- In 2011, Mars Cheese Castle went from an original square structure into a castle experience. Due to increased demand for Wisconsin cheese, the castle nearly doubled in size recently.



"We expanded the cheese department. We expanded the gift shop. We expanded the wine area. Put a whole new kitchen in and took the existing warehouse and turned that into a grand dining hall, and it took this opportunity to make it a very castle-like experience." says co-owner Tyson Wehrmeister.



Mars Cheese Castle is gearing up for the holiday season, and Santa may make an appearance. You can order your holiday cheese gift baskets on the website.



