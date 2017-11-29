Holiday Farmers' Market returns to Monona Terrace - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Holiday Farmers' Market returns to Monona Terrace

Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market
MADISON (WKOW) -- The holiday season is officially underway and the Dane County Farmers' Market has moved indoors for their annual Holiday Market.

On Thursday, Sarah Elliott, Market Manager for the Dane County Farmers' Market stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The 2017 Holiday Market is open on Saturdays, from 7:30am - noon, at the Monona Terrace. 

More than 75 of your favorite farmers, bakers, and cheesemakers will bring the season’s best bounty of vegetables, flowers, meats, cheeses, and specialty products.  In addition, you will find holiday wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments, and everything you need for a truly local holiday season.

The Holiday Market will be open 12/2, 12/9, and 12/16.

Click here for more information.

