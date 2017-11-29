One dead in Jefferson County head-on crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- One person died and two others were injured Tuesday following a head-on crash in the town of Ixonia.

Alvin Wolter, 75, of Oconomowoc was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Wolter's passenger, Zayna Sallam, 16, of Oconomowoc sustained minor injuries.

In the second vehicle, Adam Lindstrom, 35, Waukesha and Aaron Willems, 23, Lake Mills sustained minor injuries.

The Jefferson Sheriff's Office was called about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, for a report of a car vs. pickup truck crash on Wisconsin Highway 16.

Investigators say a Chevy Impala driven by Wolter as traveling westbound when it crossed the centerline and hit a Chevy Silverado driven by Lindstrom head on.

Wolter was the only occupant not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.

Sallam and Lindstrom were transported to Summit Aurora Hospital. The investigation into the crash is continuing.