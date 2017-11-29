Woman escapes from unknown assailant, police say - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman escapes from unknown assailant, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman escaped from an unknown assailant Tuesday evening while walking on Onsgard Road.

Officers responded to a suspicious person complaint after an 18-year-old woman said she was walking alone and a white male attempted to grab her.

She told police that she first saw the man driving an older model red pickup truck near the Department of Motor Vehicles office on Bartillon Drive, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The victim then walked down Onsgard to Lein/Mendota and again saw the man who walks up, tries grabbing her by the arm and says "I can get you if I want to" and "I know where you'll be at". The victim was able to pull away and ran to safety.
 

