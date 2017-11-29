Teens take the stage to address tough topics - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teens take the stage to address tough topics

MADISON (WKOW) -- A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.  

The teens are putting on the show, "Spring Awakening," set in 19th century Germany that details the trials and tribulations of teens growing up.  These tough topics are still splashed across the headlines centuries later.  

Thursday on 27 News at 10, we're sharing the teens' conversation and what they think the answer is.  

