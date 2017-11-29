Four Badgers Named to All-Big Ten First Team Offense - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four Badgers Named to All-Big Ten First Team Offense

Posted: Updated:

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 All-Big Ten football honorees on offense on Wednesday. A total of 34 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams picked by the coaches and media, while another 41 students were awarded honorable mention status.

The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts.

POSITION

FIRST TEAM

SECOND TEAM

THIRD TEAM

Quarterback

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Trace McSorley, Penn State

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Justin Jackson, Northwestern

Akrum Wadley, Iowa

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Karan Higdon, Michigan

Receiver

Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska

Felton Davis III, Michigan State

Receiver

DJ Moore, Maryland

DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State

Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Center

Billy Price, Ohio State

Brian Allen, Michigan State

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Guard

Michael Jordan, Ohio State

Sean Welsh, Iowa

David Beedle, Michigan State

Guard

Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Tommy Doles, Northwestern

Tackle

Jamarco Jones, Ohio State

Mason Cole, Michigan

Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

Tackle

Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

David Edwards, Wisconsin

Ryan Bates, Penn State

Tight End

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Mike Gesicki, Penn State

Noah Fant, Iowa

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION - Coaches

ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Wes Martin, Luke Timian, Ian Thomas; IOWA: James Daniels; MARYLAND: Derwin Gray; MICHIGAN: Chris Evans; MICHIGAN STATE: Luke Campbell, Kevin Jarvis, Brian Lewerke, LJ Scott; MINNESOTA: Tyler Johnson, Rodney Smith; NEBRASKA: Jerald Foster, Nick Gates, JD Spielman; NORTHWESTERN: Garrett Dickerson; OHIO STATE: Marcus Baugh, K.J. Hill, Mike Weber; PENN STATE: Juwan Johnson; PURDUE: David Steinmetz; RUTGERS: Tariq Cole, Gus Edwards, Dorian Miller; WISCONSIN: Quintez Cephus, Alex Hornibrook.

2017 All-Big Ten Football Offense - Media

POSITION

FIRST TEAM

SECOND TEAM

THIRD TEAM

Quarterback

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Trace McSorley, Penn State

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Justin Jackson, Northwestern

Akrum Wadley, Iowa

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Karan Higdon, Michigan

Receiver

Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

Felton Davis III, Michigan State

JD Spielman, Nebraska

Receiver

DJ Moore, Maryland

Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska

DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State

Center

Billy Price, Ohio State

Brian Allen, Michigan State

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Guard

Sean Welsh, Iowa

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

David Beedle, Michigan State

Guard

Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

Michael Jordan, Ohio State

Tommy Doles, Northwestern

Tackle

Jamarco Jones, Ohio State

Mason Cole, Michigan

Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

Tackle

Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

David Edwards, Wisconsin

Ryan Bates, Penn State

Tight End

Mike Gesicki, Penn State

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Noah Fant, Iowa

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION - Media

ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Wes Martin, Luke Timian, Ian Thomas; IOWA: James Daniels, Nate Stanley; MARYLAND: Derwin Gray, Ty Johnson; MICHIGAN: Zach Gentry, Patrick Kugler, Sean McKeon; MICHIGAN STATE: Luke Campbell, Matt Coghlin, Kevin Jarvis, Brian Lewerke, LJ Scott; MINNESOTA: Donnell Greene, Tyler Johnson, Rodney Smith; NEBRASKA: Drew Brown, Jerald Foster, Nick Gates; NORTHWESTERN: Garrett Dickerson, Charlie Kuhbander; OHIO STATE: Marcus Baugh, Johnnie Dixon, K.J. Hill, Mike Weber; PENN STATE: Juwan Johnson; PURDUE: Kirk Barron, David Steinmetz; RUTGERS: Tariq Cole, Dorian Miller; WISCONSIN: Quintez Cephus, Alex Hornibrook.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.