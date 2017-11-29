1 Big Ten Defense (Wisconsin) Preparing For #1 Big Ten Offense (Ohio State)

The Big Ten Championship game will pit the top defense in the conference (Wisconsin) against the top offense (Ohio State). The Badgers say they've played in a lot of big games - this is just another one.

"Obviously the goal is to go out there and win [the game], make it more special," said defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. "I don't think you try to elevate [this game] over any particular game. There's a lot of big games that have put this program in the position we're in right now. And hopefully this is a game that will take you to the next step."

To get to that next step - The College Football Playoff - the Wisconsin defense will have to hold Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, a Heisman contending dual-threat quarterback who has accounted for 3400 yards and 40 Buckeye touchdowns this year.

"[The Ohio State offense] is really disciplined," said Badger defensive end Chikwe Obasih. "You don't see that a lot. But they run a quick pace and they try to make you miss with your eyes. They're going to show a lot of stuff. If you don't stay attention to your job, they're going to really attack you for it."

The Badger defense is pretty good themselves. They're the best in the nation in passing efficiency defense, rushing defense and total defense. But, even though they have an undefeated 12-0 regular season record, they're still the underdog heading into this game.

"I'm expecting them to come out, thinking they just going to beat us just because you know, they go to Ohio State," said Badger cornerback Derrick Tindal. "They just say they're better than us. They just expect they're going to dominate us. And we can't let that happen."

The Badger defense has been especially stout over the last three games - allowing just 10 points over that span (one touchdown and one field goal).