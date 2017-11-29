Pilot, passenger identified in Jefferson County plane crash

PALMYRA (WKOW) -- The Village of Palmyra is identifying the two men who were hurt when their small plane went down over the weekend.

The Palmyra Public Safety Department says the pilot is 76-year-old David Kemna of Fort Atkinson. The passenger was 75-year-old William Frison of Whitewater. Both men are still in the hospital.

Authorities say the Piper Cub J-3 crashed in a wooded swamp east of Jefferson Street in Palmyra around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The plane is owned by Flying Hawks, Inc., a flying club located at the Town of Palmyra Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the crash.

