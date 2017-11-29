Madison pre-cook receives Wisconsin Job Honor Award

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Job Honor Awards, an initiative aimed at recognizing Wisconsinites who have overcome barriers to employment, has announced its top honorees for 2017.

The awards were presented Wednesday in Madison during the Future Wisconsin Summit hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC).

Sharing employee honors is David Brann, who works as a pre-cook at Lucille, a Madison-based restaurant. Brann's co-workers, friends and family say they've seen a transformation in his personality.

"We're so proud of him," said Brann's parents. "He does wonderful things for everybody. He loves where he works.

Executive Chef Evan Dannells partnered with goodwill of South Central Wisconsin to recruit workers with disabilities and hired Brann. He has since hired two other employees through Goodwill.