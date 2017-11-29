"Lock It Or Lose It" billboard campaign targets opportunity crime in Madison

For the first time, the victim of a sex crime at a Fitchburg massage business speaks out, and trusts a growing climate of accountability over sexual misdeeds will help her and others.More >>
For the first time, the victim of a sex crime at a Fitchburg massage business speaks out, and trusts a growing climate of accountability over sexual misdeeds will help her and others.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY -- One person died and two others were injured Tuesday following a head-on crash in the town of Ixonia.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY -- One person died and two others were injured Tuesday following a head-on crash in the town of Ixonia.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman escaped from an unknown assailant Tuesday evening while walking on Onsgard Road.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman escaped from an unknown assailant Tuesday evening while walking on Onsgard Road.More >>
Madison Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rob the Papa John's on E. Washington Ave. Wednesday night.More >>
Madison Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rob the Papa John's on E. Washington Ave. Wednesday night.More >>
As part of a new crime prevention initiative, Madison Police are using billboards to urge the public to lock car doors, before more autos are stolen, and more concerning, before more gun thefts.More >>
As part of a new crime prevention initiative, Madison Police are using billboards to urge the public to lock car doors, before more autos are stolen, and more concerning, before more gun thefts.More >>
The Salvation Army is offering a two-day online registration for its "Toys for Tots" program.More >>
The Salvation Army is offering a two-day online registration for its "Toys for Tots" program.More >>
Wisconsin sends more people to prison than any of our neighboring states, and puts twice as many people as Minnesota behind bars. In the new state budget, the Wisconsin allocated more than $1 billion dollars for corrections spending. In fact the cost of keeping one person in prison for a year is around $30-thousand dollars.More >>
Wisconsin sends more people to prison than any of our neighboring states, and puts twice as many people as Minnesota behind bars. In the new state budget, the Wisconsin allocated more than $1 billion dollars for corrections spending. In fact the cost of keeping one person in prison for a year is around $30-thousand dollars.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Police are warning the community about a registered sex offender who has been approaching teenage girls.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Police are warning the community about a registered sex offender who has been approaching teenage girls.More >>
Email shipment tracking updates this time of year can be a blessing, especially not that all the Cyber Monday shopping is done. But useful digital notifications are creating a new cyber threat.More >>
Email shipment tracking updates this time of year can be a blessing, especially not that all the Cyber Monday shopping is done. But useful digital notifications are creating a new cyber threat.More >>
The Wisconsin Job Honor Awards, an initiative aimed at recognizing Wisconsinites who have overcome barriers to employment, has announced its top honorees for 2017.More >>
The Wisconsin Job Honor Awards, an initiative aimed at recognizing Wisconsinites who have overcome barriers to employment, has announced its top honorees for 2017.More >>
The Village of Palmyra is identifying the two men who were hurt when their small plane went down over the weekend.More >>
The Village of Palmyra is identifying the two men who were hurt when their small plane went down over the weekend.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY -- One person died and two others were injured Tuesday following a head-on crash in the town of Ixonia.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY -- One person died and two others were injured Tuesday following a head-on crash in the town of Ixonia.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>