"Lock It Or Lose It" billboard campaign targets opportunity crime in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - As part of a new crime prevention initiative, Madison Police are using billboards to urge the public to lock car doors, before more autos are stolen, and more concerning, before more gun thefts.



Officials say "Lock It Or Lose It" is a national public service campaign being used by police departments across the country. Madison Police officials say they are also using the department's social media platforms to encourage locking up cars, and doors, with online alerts going out to remind people at 8 p.m. daily of the safety practice.

Authorities say the stakes are high. "We've noticed a staggering number of weapons being stolen from mostly locked vehicles," says Officer Emily Sampson. Sampson says twenty-seven guns have been stolen this year to-date. Officer Tyler Grigg says some of those weapons have been tied to the commission of other crimes, as Madison struggles with a record number of gun-violence incidents this year.



Madison Police officials also says 373 cars have been stolen this year, a number on pace to well surpass last year's total, and spurred by unlocked, car doors.



Police officials say the online portion of the crime prevention campaign has already resulted in evidence of increased, home security practices.