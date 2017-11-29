Wisconsin women hold off Pitt in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Wisconsin women's basketball team held off Pittsburgh down the stretch for a 58-57 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Junior forward Marsha Howard led the Badgers with 14 points and 15 rebounds. It was the first double-double of her career. Cayla McMorris added 12 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Fredrickson scored 11.

The Badgers outrebounded Pitt 48-25. Wisconsin improves to 4-3 on the season. Pittsburgh falls to 5-2.