Community reacts to babies, kids getting hunting licenses

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- A new state hunting law produced some unusual results for the gun deer season and people have mixed reactions after finding out who got hunting licenses.

Some hunters are happy to hear more kids got involved than ever before, with 1,814 mentored licenses sold to children ages nine or younger in Wisconsin.

"I was glad to see some of the success stories that came, like the couple young, 6-years-old girls that are harvesting their first deer in a controlled environment with their parents. I think it's great," said Justin Gaiche, with Chase Outdoors.

Others are shocked to hear 10 of those licenses were sold to babies. 52 of them went to kids under five and a 4-year-old was the youngest to register a kill.

"It's just someone to get an extra deer is all it is. Even the 4-year-olds," said hunter Terry Arrowood. "To me, that's bogus."

This has gotten a lot of attention on social media. A 27 News Facebook post got a mixture of comments.

Nigama Nielsen said, "If I were a hunter, or anything else with a license like it, and there were no age requirement. I'd get one for my son just for the fun of it. Just for family history puzzle."

Matt Pharo commented, "At 4 years old they don't have the mental capacity to understand why they're killing an animal. They don't understand ending a life."

Gus Robertson said, "Nobody is taking a child out and giving them a gun unless they're ready. Most of these extra tags are being filled by the parents."

Meanwhile, officials say a 4-year-old hunter is believable, but for any younger, they'd have to investigate, because a mentor cannot kill a deer for the child.

"We'd have to look at who actually harvested the deer, if it was somebody that was, you know, really young," said wildlife biologist Janet Brehm.



