Janesville parents on high alert as police warn about sex offender

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's the talk of the town in Janesville. A man, who police say is a registered sex offender and a threat to the community, is out on the streets living freely and it has parents of young girls concerned.

Janesville police say 49-year-old Daryl Holloway, who was found guilty of sexual assault against an adult woman in 1985, has approached young girls around Janesville over the last five weeks.

Officers say Holloway approached four girls, ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old, on four different dates. Two of the girls were targeted while they were trying to get to school in the morning hours.

Since the victim in his 1980s case was an adult, Holloway's recent actions are not against the law, according to authorities.

"How many times does he have to approach children before he's taken off the street? I know he actually hasn't physically did anything, but are you going to give him a chance to do it," asked Ikesha Wicks? She's a mother of four kids, including two young girls.

"It's scary, real scary," she continued. "Your kids can't even trust people, you can't even speak -- you know what I mean? You don't know if you're going to be snatched (up). You don't know."

It's why she and other mother's, including Sarah Winkle, are planning to talk to their kids about strangers and Holloway.

"Kids think, it's on TV or it happens in other cities. No, this is right here in small town Janesville. There's a guy going around trying to get our daughters in the car with him and they need to know," said Winkle, a mother of six children with three young daughters.

Both mother's say they'll be keeping close eyes on their little ones as long as Holloway is still out in the community.

Holloway was also convicted of rape and burglary in 1993. In 2016, those convictions were overturned after DNA proved he didn't commit the crime. Holloway was released from the Green Bay Correctional Institution after spending 24 years behind bars for the crime he didn't commit.