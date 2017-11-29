Bill would allow rescuers to treat pets during emergency

MADISON (WKOW) -- First responders could treat pets during an emergency as part of a bill under consideration at the state capitol.

Right now, it's technically illegal for anyone other than a veterinarian to treat an animal.

Some first responders were surprised to hear that, since they've been helping pets on scene.

"After we get everyone out from an incident safely, then we'll focus on the pets if there are pets inside. So, then we will render aid if they need to and the number one thing that we can do is provide oxygen through these oxygen masks," Lt. Cody Johnson with the Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. told WBAY.

The bill would alleviate any liability from first responders if they do treat animals during an emergency.