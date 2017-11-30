Baby Jesus stolen from church nativity

MENASHA (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin church is missing the centerpiece of its nativity scene, since someone stole baby Jesus.

Within a week of the nativity going up in front of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha, someone took the centerpiece from the manger and disturbed other parts of the display.

"The fact that they didn't just take it, they moved things around, tells me that someone just wanted to cause a little bit of trouble," said Joyce Naps.

The nativity and all of its pieces are more than a hundred years old.

The church says that's going to make the missing figure hard to replace.

Menasha police are now looking into the case.