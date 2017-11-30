Uber driver charged with sexual assault in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Uber driver now faces a sexual assault charge after police say he assaulted a passenger.

Court records show Doteh Mensah, 36, of Fitchburg is charged with two felonies -- for second degree sexual assault.and substantial battery.

The Madison Police Department says officers were called to UnityPoint Health Meriter Monday night because a woman wanted to report a sexual assault. She told officers Mensah gave her a ride the previous Friday night and he attacked her in his car as it was parked outside her house.

Records show Mensah posted a $25,000 cash bond. Mensah has a preliminary hearing set for December 5.